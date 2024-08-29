Kane Biotech Announces New Dispersinb® Publication In Pathogens And Conference Presentations

Pathogens is an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal focusing on pathogens and pathogen-host interactions. The article, entitled“Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans Dispersin B: The Quintessential Antibiofilm Enzyme,” is first authored by Dr. Jeffrey B. Kaplan, the discoverer of the DispersinB® enzyme and a consultant to Kane Biotech. Dr. Kaplan is currently a scientist in the Laboratory for Skin Research at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel. Dr. Kaplan was previously a Professor at American University in Washington DC, an Associate Professor at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine in Newark NJ, and a Senior Scientist at Pfizer Inc. He is the recipient of numerous awards including a Fulbright Scholar Award.

“DispersinB® has been studied in more than 70 research laboratories in 21 different countries, including such prestigious institutions as Harvard Medical School and the Mayo Clinic,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan.“DispersinB® exhibits antibiofilm activity against more than 25 species of bacteria, suggesting that the enzyme may have applicability as a broad-spectrum antibiofilm agent. Considering Kane Biotech's extensive biocompatibility testing and formulation studies involving DispersinB®, I am optimistic about the commercial potential of products the Company has in development that contain this enzyme.”

In addition to this publication, Kane Biotech is presenting the following ongoing research:



The antibiofilm properties of revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray to treat complex combat wounds at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) (August 26-29, 2024).

The antibiofilm properties and compatibility with different dressings of revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel at the Symposium on Advance Wound Care (SAWC) (October 2-5, 2024).



Earlier this year, Kane presented research on its novel thermo-reversible antimicrobial hydrogel spray with effective antibiofilm properties to treat complex combat wounds at the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) 2024 Scientific Assembly.

“These ongoing presentations in peer-reviewed meetings demonstrate Kane's ongoing commitment to helping clinicians understand biofilms,” said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Board Chair.“It also presents the potential treatments available to them to treat the underlying cause of chronic wound infections. We look forward to further advancing the science of biofilms at future industry gatherings.”

Kane Biotech Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Kane has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (68 patents and patents pending as well as trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by Kane's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. DispersinB®, coactiv+TM, coactiv+®, DermaKBTM, DermaKB BiofilmTM, and revyveTM are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. Kane is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“KNBIF”.

