Gaia Announces September Conference Schedule

2024 Annual Gateway Conference , September 4-5, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Conference , September 10-11, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY. Lake Street 8 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference , September 12, at the Yale Club, New York, NY.



Gaia's management team, including CEO James Colquhoun and CFO Ned Preston are scheduled to present at all three conferences and will be available for meetings with investors. For more information or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please contact your respective conference representative or Gaia' investor relations team at ... .

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit .

