Inozyme Pharma To Participate At The 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or“Inozyme”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone and blood vessel function, today announced that Matt Winton, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Inozyme, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Healthcare on Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 3:45-4:20 pm ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme's website under events , where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function. We are experts in the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, where the ENPP1 enzyme generates inorganic pyrophosphate (PPi), which regulates mineralization, and adenosine, which controls intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels). Disruptions in this pathway impact the levels of these molecules, leading to severe musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions, including ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, calciphylaxis, and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL).

Our lead candidate, INZ-701, is an ENPP1 Fc fusion protein enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to increase PPi and adenosine, enabling the potential treatment of multiple diseases caused by deficiencies in these molecules. It is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, and calciphylaxis. By targeting the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, INZ-701 aims to correct pathological mineralization and intimal proliferation, addressing the significant morbidity and mortality in these devastating diseases.

