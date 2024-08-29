Tinifiber® To Showcase Micro Armor Fiber Cable At BICSI Fall Conference 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visitors to the booth will find the industry's leading compact, lightweight, and durable armored fiber for secure, high-performance data communications.

- Tom Brown, President LINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive of the patented Micro Armor FiberTM optical cabling solutions, announces its participation in the 2024 BICSI Fall & from September 15 to 19 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas (booth #2119).BICSI Fall 2024 will bring together thousands of ICT professionals from around the world to connect, share best practices, and exchange ideas. The event will focus on advancing the industry and fostering discussions that drive progress and address the challenges facing the field.Attendees at TiniFiber's booth (#2119) will discover the industry's smallest and lightest Micro Armor Fiber optic cable. This innovative cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA), offering exceptional flexibility and ease of installation. It provides superior protection and efficiency across a diverse array of applications, from commercial, residential and industrial to data centers, A/V and security.“BICSI is a key event for us to showcase how our Micro Armor solution enhances network infrastructure,” said Tom Brown, President of TiniFiber.“We're excited to show how our technology sets new benchmarks with its exceptional performance and adaptability. Built to withstand crushing, rodent attacks, and severe weather, our cables also offer cost savings and improved space utilization.”To schedule a meeting at BICSI Fall Conference 2024, please contact us at ....For more information, visit .About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor FiberTM Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry's smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

Emma Jenkins

Grand Bridges

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.