Momentum Equity Partners Increases Investment In Skillcentrix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skillcentrix Logo

In addition to expanding the leadership team, this new funding from MEP will enable Skillcentrix to scale the delivery of high-quality customer experiences.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To respond to the rising demand for Talent and Skills focused services, Skillcentrix announced today that Momentum Equity Partners (MEP) has increased its in the organization as it enters its third year of business.In parallel, several veteran executives have been appointed by the Board of Directors: Sam Spector as Chief Executive Officer, Frances O'Neill as Chief Customer Experience Officer, and Brad Schmidt as Chief Financial Officer. Founders Matt Gregory, John Angele, and Brett Schaedler continue to play key leadership roles, with Matt as President and Chief Revenue Officer, John as Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Brett as Chief Solutions Officer.Skillcentrix is a boutique Workday Services Partner focused on guiding clients of all sizes through their transformation to a skills-based organization, helping to optimize their workforce(s) and attract, retain, and empower top talent. The new executives bring deep expertise in leading and scaling rapidly-growing professional services organizations.In addition to expanding the leadership team, this new funding from MEP will enable Skillcentrix to scale the delivery of high-quality customer experiences by:1. Growing the team – hiring additional resources across human capital management, talent optimization, integrations, and extensible application development; and expanding existing internal capabilities and skills through training and professional development.2. Developing new solutions – refining and deploying new offerings for customers to accelerate their skills journeys, including Skills Foundations, Skills Proof of Concept, and extensible applications like Skills Manager with Definitions, Job Profile Skills Validation, and Skills Socialization.3. Aligning by industry – architecting industry-specific solutions, including healthcare, financial services and insurance, professional business services, manufacturing, life sciences, and retail.In just two years, Skillcentrix has grown to over 40 employees, worked with more than 35 customers on their skills journeys, and delivered over 30 of its signature Insights Workshops. These workshops have proven to be highly effective for organizations striving to become skills-focused – helping HR and IT teams align on current and future state and providing the expertise and guidance needed for successful transformation.“I'm honored to work with this fantastic team,” says Sam Spector, new Skillcentrix CEO.“In just two years, Skillcentrix has brought to market an Insights Workshop engagement model that is innovative and invaluable in the skills transformation space. With such an incredible roster of high-caliber customers, a tremendous team, and a great relationship with our partners, I can't wait to see what we do in year three and beyond.”“I've invested in many companies over the years,” says Frank Selldorff, Managing Principal at Momentum Equity Partners.“I've never seen anything quite like the response to what Skillcentrix is doing in the marketplace. This latest additional investment will help accelerate Skillcentrix' ability to meet the increasing need for skills transformation in the ecosystem.”About Skillcentrix: Skillcentrix is a certified Workday Services and Innovation Partner, and the first and only consultancy 100% focused on Workday customers and their HCM and skills transformations. They help solve the core issues preventing most enterprises from realizing their talent-centric vision by uniting world-class HR strategy and technology expertise to help customers maximize the value of their technology investments.

Jessa Monroe

Skillcentrix

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.