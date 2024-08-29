Flooding inundates vast areas of dragon fruit farms in southern Vietnam

(MENAFN) Flooding has inundated vast areas of dragon fruit farms in southern Vietnam, specifically in Binh Thuan province, forcing many local residents to evacuate to higher ground for safety. According to reports shared with a French news agency on Thursday, the floods have affected hundreds of hectares of agricultural land, leaving farmers and villagers in a precarious situation.



The severe flooding in Binh Thuan was caused by intense rainfall over the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led to the release of excess water from a nearby irrigation reservoir. This sudden influx of water compounded the situation, causing significant damage to the province's agricultural lands, including the extensive dragon fruit farms that are vital to the local economy.



One resident, Ho Van Trung, aged 66, shared the extent of the devastation, stating that his community had lost their entire harvest of dragon fruit and cucumbers for the year. This loss underscores the challenges faced by farmers in the region, who depend heavily on these crops for their livelihoods.



Binh Thuan province is known as Vietnam's largest dragon fruit-producing area, covering 28,000 hectares and yielding around 600,000 tonnes of fruit annually. In 2018, Vietnam's dragon fruit exports reached a record $1.8 billion, but export figures have been declining in recent years. The recent flooding adds to the growing difficulties in the industry, further threatening the sustainability of this crucial agricultural sector.

