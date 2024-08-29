US crude oil, gasoline inventories fall as demand rises ahead of Labor Day

(MENAFN) In the week ending August 23, U.S. oil and inventories experienced a decline as demand surged in anticipation of the Day holiday and the conclusion of the summer driving season. According to the U.S. Information Administration (EIA), crude oil stocks decreased by 846,000 barrels to a total of 425.2 million barrels. This drop was smaller than analysts' forecast of a 2.3 million-barrel reduction, as per a poll. Additionally, crude oil reserves at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub fell by 668,000 barrels.



During the same period, crude consumption saw an uptick, increasing by 175,000 barrels per day, which contributed to a 1 percentage point rise in refinery utilization rates. Gasoline inventories also fell by 2.2 million barrels to 218.4 million barrels, exceeding the expected decline of 1.6 million barrels. In contrast, distillate stockpiles, which encompass diesel and heating oil, rose by 300,000 barrels to 123.1 million barrels, contrary to expectations of a 1.1 million-barrel decrease.



The EIA also reported a rise in net U.S. crude imports, which increased by 282,000 barrels per day to 2.9 million barrels. This uptick in imports reflects the ongoing adjustments in supply and demand dynamics amid seasonal changes and fluctuating consumption patterns.



