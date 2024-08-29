(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Virginia Cancer Specialists, named #1 physician practice in Virginia for cancer by Castle Connolly, which represents the top 7% of all practicing physicians nationwide, is devoted to fighting cancer and diseases

of the blood by offering access to the most current protocols, largest clinical trial portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic, and comprehensive, compassionate care, all available in a community-based setting.

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia and an affiliate of The US Oncology Network, is expanding its clinical research program. Neel Belani, MD, a Medical Oncologist and Clinical Investigator will join the research program, which is the largest and most comprehensive in the Mid-Atlantic. Dr. Belani will see patients at the Fairfax Cancer Center, the practice's flagship location.

Dr. Belani completed his undergraduate education at Rutgers, New Brunswick before attending Rutgers Business School, where he focused on healthcare policy and administration. He then went on to attend Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, where he was a Gold Humanism Honor Society Member.

Dr. Belani completed an internal medicine residency at Brown University and a medical oncology and hematology fellowship at Temple University – Fox Chase Cancer Center. With a strong interest in thoracic oncology, he completed an observership at National Cancer Center in Tokyo, Japan.

Dr. Belani is board certified in Medical Oncology and has published in multiple peer-reviewed publications, including the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardio-Oncology as well as Cancer Discovery. His special interests include lung cancer and clinical research.

"Our first priority has always been to provide the highest level of advanced cancer care to our patients. Dr. Belani has demonstrated this consistently over time, which made him an ideal candidate to join our program. He will be instrumental in helping us carry on our tradition of excellence by enhancing our patient care services and elevating our ability to host successful clinical trials, giving patients with cancer in our area access to novel therapies not readily available elsewhere," shared Mitul Gandhi, MD, co-director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists' Research Institute and the Director of the Hematology Trials Program. Dr. Gandhi is the primary investigator on numerous studies in leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

"Clinical research has always been a cornerstone of our practice, and Dr. Belani has shown a strong commitment to collaboration and training, and we are thrilled to have him join our team," continued Gandhi.

Dr. Belani will be joining Drs. Alexander Spira and Mitul Gandhi, and other highly skilled clinicians and clinical research coordinators in the Fairfax Cancer Center.

"In choosing my career home I sought out a nationally recognized leader in clinical research. Virginia Cancer Specialists and the US Oncology Network have played a key role in developing 75 FDA-approved cancer therapies to date, which equates to about one-third of all cancer therapies approved by the FDA. This staggering achievement, as well as their unmatched commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation that improves patient outcomes and quality of life reinforced my decision to join Virginia Cancer Specialists," shared

Belani.

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials , and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials-the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network . This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians and research and data from thousands of cancer patients in clinical trials across the country. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies.

