Record Fall Travel Costs Increase Popularity Of Budget-Friendly Destinations

Analyzing traveler spending and survey data from thousands of travel insurance policies purchased for trips this fall, leading travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth,

reveals how rising trip costs are affecting traveler behavior.

High Trip Costs Spark Traveler Concerns

More than half of surveyed travelers are spending more on travel this fall, with an average trip cost of $7,600. The average cost of international travel, specifically, has risen to $8,100, up 38% from last year.

Higher trip costs can also mean bigger financial losses, leading to increasing traveler's concerns

over protecting their fall trips with travel insurance. 77% of surveyed travelers said that they were more or equally concerned about protecting their trip costs this fall compared to previous years.

Affordable Fall Destinations on the Rise

As the cost of travel continues to rise, Squaremouth's data reveals that travelers are actively seeking out more affordable destinations this fall. This year, 8 out of the top 10 popular fall destinations have trip costs below the overall season average.

Below are the most popular affordable fall destinations this year based on insured trip costs.

Top 10 Affordable Fall Destinations: