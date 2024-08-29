Kvika Banki Hf.: Change In The Board Of Directors Of Kvika Banki Hf.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson, previously a deputy on the board of Kvika banki, will replace Guðmund Arnar Þórðarson as a new board member. Sigurgeir was elected as a deputy in 2021 and currently serves as the CEO of Genís hf.

Board of Directors of Kvika hf. is as follows:

. Sigurður Hannesson - chairman of the board

. Guðjón Reynisson

. Helga Kristín Auðunsdóttir

. Ingunn Svala Leifsdóttir

. Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson