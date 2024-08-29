Aasif Sheikh Says Cricket Has Helped Him In His Acting Career

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Aasif Sheikh, who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the hit television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', has said that for him is a way of life, on the occasion of the National Sports Day.

The said that he has been involved with cricket from a young age, and that the has contributed immensely to his profession as well.

He said,“Cricket has always been a significant part of my life, especially during my school and college days. The game taught me the essence of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. I remember those early mornings practice sessions with my team, the thrill of every match, and the invaluable lessons I learned on the field. Cricket is not just a sport for me, but a way of life that shaped my character and approach to challenges. The strategic thinking, focus, and stamina required in cricket have greatly benefited me in my acting career".

He further mentioned, "Whether it's maintaining concentration during shoot or working harmoniously with a diverse cast, the skills I honed on the cricket field continue to serve me well".

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' is a comedy show which revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them.

Aasif's character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra is an unsuccessful insurance agent. He is Anita's husband, and is often called 'Nalla' for being unemployed, he has fallen for the simple-minded Angoori Tiwari, his neighbour. He is known to be highly educated but still won't do a regular job out of his ego. His plans to woo Angoori usually fails due to her naivety.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.