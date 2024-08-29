Nvidia’S A.I. Boom Faces Potential Slowdown Despite Strong Q3 Forecast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nvidia, a key player in the AI surge, has issued a mixed revenue forecast. The company expects third-quarter revenue to reach about $32.5 billion. This announcement came after the closed on Wednesday, August 28.



While this figure exceeds the average analyst prediction of $31.9 billion, it falls short of the most optimistic estimates. Some experts had projected revenue to reach as high as $37.9 billion.



In the second fiscal quarter, Nvidia reported $30 billion in revenue. This result surpassed the market consensus of $28.8 billion, marking a remarkable 122% year-over-year growth.



Despite these strong numbers, the revenue guidance sparked investor concerns. Nvidia's stock dropped by about 4.5% in after-hours trading following the announcement.



This decline contrasts sharply with Nvidia's impressive performance earlier this year. The stock had increased by 160% in 2023 after an extraordinary 239% gain the previous year.







Such figures have catapulted Nvidia to become the world's second-most valuable company. Its market capitalization now exceeds $3 trillion.

Nvidia's Transformation

Nvidia's strength lies in its role in upgrading global data centers to handle AI software. Consequently, its sales forecasts serve as a crucial indicator of spending in this sector.



Major data center operators like Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms contribute about 40% of Nvidia's revenue. These companies have collectively invested tens of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure.



However, there's a growing concern that the infrastructure investment may exceed current needs. This could potentially lead to a market bubble.



Despite these worries, Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, remains confident. He insists that this marks the beginning of a new technological and economic era fueled by AI.



Nvidia has consistently outperformed Wall Street expectations in recent quarters. Analysts have continued to raise their estimates, yet Nvidia has managed to surpass them.



The company, once primarily known for gaming graphics cards, has transformed itself into a leader in AI accelerators.



These chips, derived from its graphic processors, enhance AI software's ability to recognize and respond to real-world inputs.



These AI accelerators play a critical role in training AI models and supporting systems that power services like OpenAI's ChatGPT.



Nvidia's shift from gaming to AI has not only transformed its business but also positioned it as a bellwether in the broader technology and semiconductor sectors. This transformation underscores the immense stakes involved in the AI revolution.

MENAFN29082024007421016031ID1108615237