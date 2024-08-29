Hyundai’S Strategic Shift: Expanding Hybrid Offerings Amidst Slowing Electric Demand

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hyundai Motor recently unveiled plans to double its hybrid vehicle lineup, responding to the fluctuating demand for fully electric vehicles.



This strategy was disclosed at their Investor Day, where the automaker also announced a substantial stock buyback initiative worth 4 trillion won (about $3 billion).



The expansion will diversify Hyundai's range, introducing hybrids not just in compact and midsize categories but also in larger and luxury segments.



Despite bolstering the hybrid lineup, Hyundai remains committed to its target of selling 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2030.



Following these announcements, the company's stock surged by 4.7%. This marked a month-high, driven by investor enthusiasm.







Hyundai had pledged to maintain a minimum annual dividend of 10,000 won per share. Additionally, the company aims to achieve a 35% total return to shareholders between 2025 and 2027.



Analysts have praised the automaker's focus on shareholder returns. James Hong from Macquarie Securities Korea highlighted this aspect as particularly noteworthy.



This strategic realignment comes as other industry giants, including Ford, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz, scale back their electric vehicle ambitions. Tesla is also lagging behind its previous year's sales figures.

Hyundai's Strategic Push

Hyundai is also gearing up to launch an extended-range electric vehicle that can travel over 900 kilometers (560 miles) on a single charge.



This model, aimed at the North American and Chinese markets, will feature a small gasoline engine that helps keep the battery charged during trips.



This innovation targets consumer concerns about the electric vehicle range, potentially easing the hesitation related to EV adoption.



Hybrids have become a strong sales driver for Hyundai , accounting for about 12% of their total vehicle sales in the second quarter, leading to record profits.



These hybrids will soon be produced at a new electric vehicle facility in Georgia, according to CEO Jaehoon Chang.



Looking forward, Hyundai plans to invest 121 trillion won over the next decade to boost production capacities and further develop technologies in hydrogen fuel cells, electric vehicle batteries, and advanced mobility software.



This plan signifies Hyundai's commitment to leading in both current and future automotive technologies. It emphasizes the importance of hybrids in the broader push toward sustainable mobility.

