Brazilian judge threatens to suspend X over legal representation dispute

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a judge from Brazil's Supreme Federal Court issued a stern warning to Elon Musk, threatening to suspend the social X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil if the company does not designate a local legal representative within 24 hours. The court order, delivered by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, demands that Musk provide the name and designation of X's new legal representative in Brazil by the specified deadline, or face an immediate shutdown of the platform's operations in the country.



This ultimatum follows Musk's decision to close X's offices in Brazil on August 17 while keeping the service operational for users there. Musk has accused Judge de Moraes of overstepping by threatening his Brazilian legal representative with arrest and imposing what Musk views as censorship measures to block certain content. In response, Musk criticized the judge's actions, suggesting that complying with such demands would have been both legally and ethically problematic. Judge de Moraes has previously used his authority to block accounts linked to Brazilian ultra-conservative figures in efforts to combat misinformation.



