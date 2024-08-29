SpaceX lands Falcon 9 rockets following rare landing accident

(MENAFN) SpaceX has grounded its Falcon 9 rockets following a rare accident, according to U.S. authorities. The Falcon 9 rockets, which are central to SpaceX's operations and scheduled to soon transport two crews into space, are currently halted until further notice. This suspension comes as a significant setback, potentially delaying the Polaris Dawn mission, which aims to achieve the first private spacewalk. The Polaris Dawn mission, already postponed twice recently due to technical issues and adverse weather conditions, may face further delays as a result of this grounding.



On Wednesday morning, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Starlink satellites from Florida. However, the landing of the rocket’s first stage did not go as planned. While the rocket’s first stage returned to a sea barge for reuse, a video revealed that it ignited upon landing and subsequently flipped onto its side. SpaceX, led by billionaire Elon Musk, confirmed the incident on its social media platform X, noting that this was the rocket’s 23rd flight. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has called for an investigation into the incident, emphasizing that Falcon 9 missions will not resume until the FAA ensures that no systems, processes, or procedures jeopardize public safety.



The grounding of the Falcon 9 rockets marks a notable event, as the last failure in the landing of the rocket’s first stage occurred over three years ago. Since then, SpaceX had completed more than 260 consecutive successful landings. In July, the rockets were also grounded for about two weeks due to a separate issue involving a leak of liquid oxygen in the second stage’s insulation. The FAA conducted an investigation before permitting the resumption of space missions.



