Rigel To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences
Date
8/29/2024 8:16:52 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals,
Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL ), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced that Dean Schorno, the company's chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in September:
2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA
Mr. Schorno will participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 5th.
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment Conference, New York, NY
Mr. Schorno will participate in one-on-one meetings and present a company overview on Tuesday, September 10th at 11:30 a.m. ET.
To access the live webcast or archived recording of the H.C. Wainwright Conference presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.
About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL ) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit
.
Contact for Investors & Media:
Investors:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650.624.1232
[email protected]
Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
[email protected]
SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
MENAFN29082024003732001241ID1108615152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.