Annexon Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing complement therapies for neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye, today announced that Douglas Love, Esq., president & chief executive officer, will participate in fireside chats during the following September investor conferences:





Healthcare on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA; and, Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 3:05 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under the 'Events & Presentations' section on the Investors page at Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye. Annexon's novel scientific approach targets upstream C1q to block the classical complement inflammatory cascade before it starts, and its therapeutic candidates are designed to provide meaningful benefits across multiple autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. With proof-of concept data in Guillain-Barré syndrome, Huntington's disease and geographic atrophy, Annexon is rigorously advancing its mid-to late-stage clinical trials to bring their potential treatments to patients as quickly as possible. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

