Avalyn To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Format:

Date:

Location:

Participants:

Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO; Craig Conoscenti, SVP, Clinical Development

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format:

Date:

Location:

Participants:

Company Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY

Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO; Howard M. Lazarus, CMO

Stifel 2024 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit Format:

Date:

Location:

Participants:

Fireside Chat

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Virtual

Lyn Baranowski, CEO



About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn's lead program, AP01, is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, which has been assessed in150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. Avalyn has initiated a Phase 1b study for its second program, AP02, inhaled nintedanib, that is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

