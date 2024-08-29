Alignment Health Plan Ranks No. 2 In Customer Satisfaction Among Medicare Advantage Plans In California In J.D. Power Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healt h , the consumer brand name for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), today announced Alignment Plan has ranked No. 2 in customer satisfaction in California, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study , an annual analysis of members of MA plans on eight factors across 10 different states.

Roughly 32.8 million in the U.S. are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, accounting for more than half (54%) of eligible Medicare beneficiaries.1 As a state, California has the highest number of seniors with more than 5.9 million people ages 65 years-or-older, which accounts for more than 10% of the total U.S. population of 55 million Americans ages 65 years-or-older, according to the U.S. Census.

“We're proud of the personalized care, service and experience we provide, treating each member as if they were our own mom or dad,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Health.“Our entire team at Alignment is focused on delivering high-quality care at an affordable cost. We are honored by the love we receive from our members, and we are committed to upholding our approach to Medicare Advantage done right.”

This recognition builds upon Alignment's accolades in 2024 that demonstrate the company's commitment to seniors, including:



Achieving a 5- out of 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its H5296 Medicare Advantage HMO contract in North Carolina and Nevada;

Earning a 4- out of 5-star rating from CMS for its California HMO, marking its seventh consecutive year as a 4-star or greater plan; and Being named a 2024 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage by U.S. News & World Report for the second consecutive year for its North Carolina plan.



“Meeting our members where and when they need care makes a difference in both their quality of care and their quality of life,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“Regardless of where they live or their social backgrounds, all seniors deserve high-quality, affordable care, and we have stepped up to the plate by consistently offering a diverse portfolio of plans with enriched benefits and a dedicated concierge team that is available 24/7 to help them with their health needs.”

The J.D. Power U.S. Medicare Advantage Study measures member satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans across eight factors (in order of importance): level of trust; able to get health services how/when I want; helping to save me time or money; product/coverage offerings meet my needs; ease of doing business; people –representatives, call center agents; resolving problems or complaints; and digital channels.

This year's study noted that ease of finding care, low out-of-pocket costs and provider choice were the top factors driving customer satisfaction with MA plans.

For more information about Alignment's award-winning product offerings, benefits and services, visit .

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health offers more than 50 benefits-rich, value-driven Medicare Advantage plans that serve 53 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAR. Based in California, the company's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit .

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at .

