Phathom Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor in September:





22nd Annual Global Healthcare in New York, NY. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, which runs from Wednesday, September 4 to Friday, September 6, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



To access the live webcast and archived recording of the fireside chat, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at . A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the treatment of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at and follow on LinkedIn and X .

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

...

INVESTOR CONTACT

Eric Sciorilli

1-877-742-8466

...

© 2024 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved. VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.