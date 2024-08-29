Mitch Gould, Nutritional Products International: Retail Industry Set For $5.23 Trillion In Sales By 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leading retail distribution company specializing in and wellness products, is set to capitalize on the National Retail Federation's (NRF) optimistic forecast for 2024. The NRF predicts that U.S. retail sales will rise by 2.5% to 3.5%, reaching a total of $5.23 trillion to $5.28 trillion by year-end. This growth represents a significant opportunity for international brands aiming to penetrate the U.S. market, with NPI as their strategic partner.The NRF's announcement, made during its fourth annual State of Retail & the Consumer virtual discussion, underscores the resilience and strength of the American consumer.Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, is particularly optimistic about the implications of this forecast for international brands. "The projected growth in retail sales is a clear signal that the U.S. market remains fertile ground for expansion," Gould stated. "At NPI, our mission is to simplify the complexities of entering the U.S. market, allowing our partners to focus on what they do best-creating exceptional products. Our Evolution of Distribution (EoD) platform is designed to streamline every aspect of the process, from importation to promotion, ensuring that brands can thrive in this competitive landscape.”NPI's EoD platform is a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the unique challenges faced by international companies entering the U.S. market. By offering a full suite of services, including regulatory compliance, distribution, and marketing, NPI enables brands to overcome the hurdles of market entry and capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by the NRF's forecast.With over three decades of experience, Gould has a proven track record of guiding international brands through the complexities of the U.S. retail environment. His leadership has been instrumental in helping countless health and wellness companies establish a strong presence in both brick-and-mortar and online retail channels, including major platforms like Amazon and Walmart.As the U.S. retail landscape continues to evolve, NPI remains committed to helping international brands succeed. With the NRF's forecast projecting steady growth, now is the ideal time for companies worldwide to consider entering the U.S. market with the support of NPI's proven strategies.For more information on how Nutritional Products International can facilitate your brand's entry into the U.S. market, visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

