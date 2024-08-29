The Office Of Tiffany D. Castro, Chapter 13 Trustee Signs A 9,744.00 K SQ FT New Lease With Boxer Property

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boxer Property is excited to announce the new lease with The Office of Tiffany D. Castro, Chapter 13 Trustee at 1220 Augusta.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boxer Property is excited to announce the new lease with The Office of Tiffany D. Castro, Chapter 13 Trustee at 1220 Augusta. The deal was negotiated by Boxer Property's Senior Broker, Trey Miller, and Amy Patterson, Partner of Clay & Company.The Office of Tiffany D. Castro, Chapter 13 Trustee in Houston evaluates and administers Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases. The office monitors the case, reports to the court the status of debtor's compliance with the terms of the confirmed Chapter 13 plan, collects debtor's payments and disburses funds to creditors for the duration of the confirmed Chapter 13 plan.Standing Trustee Tiffany D. Castro commented,“We are excited to announce this new lease. The property, the location, and the partnership with Boxer, ensures a modern and accessible workspace, which reflects our commitment to excellence and providing a high level of trust and service to the chapter 13 debtors, creditors, and bankruptcy community at large.”1220 Augusta is a six-floor office building located west of Houston's Galleria/Uptown area. It features a state-of-the-art managed access control system by Kastle Presence, 24/7 security, outdoor green space, bike storage, covered parking, and fiber-optic connectivity. The building is accessible via a nearby Metro Bus line and has a parking garage with a ratio of 3.5 spaces per 1000 square feet.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty

