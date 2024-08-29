Futran Solutions Partners With Databricks To Drive Business Value With The Data Intelligence Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Services built on Databricks' Data Intelligence to provide accelerated data-driven insights and AI-powered solutions

- Anil Vazirani, CEO, Futran Solutions Inc, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Futran Solutions Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation services, today announced a strategic partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). This collaboration empowers Futran Solutions to leverage the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate digital transformation for clients.The partnership addresses the growing need for seamless data integration, advanced analytics, and AI-driven decision-making.Futran Solutions' fundamental value proposition lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate data from diverse sources, build robust data pipelines, and develop advanced AI models. As a result of the partnership, enterprise organizations will realize streamlined data operations, accelerated AI adoption, and improved business outcomes.Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to Business Intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning, and analytics within a single collaborative platform."We are thrilled to partner with Databricks to empower our clients with the cutting-edge capabilities of the Data Intelligence Platform," said Anil Vazirani, CEO at Futran Solutions . "This partnership enables us to deliver even greater value to our clients by accelerating their digital transformation journeys and driving data-driven innovation."Visit for more information.About Futran SolutionsFutran Solutions, established in 2010, is a distinguished minority-owned provider of digital technology solutions specializing in Data, AI and Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering. With headquarters in Edison, New Jersey, and global centers in Pune & Hyderabad, India, and Toronto, Canada, Futran has established itself in the technology sector.

