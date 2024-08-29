Kandao Technology Debuts The World's First 8K 10-Bit HDR Portable 360 Camera: Qoocam 3 Ultra

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kandao Technology, a leading innovator in 3D panoramic VR imaging solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest flagship 360 camera, QooCam 3 Ultra. This state-of-the-art camera is the world's first portable 360 camera to offer 8K 10-bit HDR recording, setting a new benchmark in consumer panoramic imaging technology.

QooCam 3 Ultra Key Features

QooCam 8K in 2019, Kandao Technology continues to redefine the limits of imaging with QooCam 3 Ultra. This latest model enhances every aspect of its predecessor, providing an unparalleled imaging experience. QooCam 3 Ultra supports 8K 30fps and 5.7K 60fps ultra-high-definition panoramic video recording, captures 96-megapixel panoramic photos, and introduces 10-bit HLG video support. It also includes advanced features such as the "Dynamic Range Boost " and "Single-Lens Mode," along with built-in GPS and 128GB of storage, allowing users to create high-quality panoramic content with ease.

Setting a New Standard in 8K Panoramic Imaging

QooCam 3 Ultra sets a new benchmark with its impressive imaging capabilities. Equipped with a powerful 1/1.7" sensor and an F1.6 aperture, it excels in low-light conditions, delivering bright, clear, and detailed images even in dim environments. The camera can record 8K/30fps panoramic video, ensuring each frame is crisp and detailed. With 8K supersampling technology, it also supports 5.7K/60fps high frame rate video recording, providing smooth and fluid dynamic footage. Additionally, QooCam 3 Ultra features 120fps slow-motion recording to capture fleeting moments with clarity.

For photography, QooCam 3 Ultra offers 96-megapixel panoramic photos, utilizing Kandao Tech's proprietary DNG8 and Raw+ algorithms to capture and reproduce intricate image details, making professional imaging more convenient and efficient.

Full-Path HDR Creation

QooCam 3 Ultra introduces 8K HDR video recording with a 10-bit BT 2020 color gamut, capturing over a billion colors for richer color depth and more accurate real-world representation. This full-path 10-bit color processing from capture to storage and editing is a significant advancement in consumer 360 cameras, setting a new standard in panoramic imaging.

The camera features a "Dynamic Range Boost" mode, allowing users to extend the dynamic range by up to two stops and capture 14-bit DNG photos for smooth and natural light transitions. This capability ensures high detail retention in both highlights and shadows, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Versatile and Robust: The Ultimate Action Camera

QooCam 3 Ultra easily switches to single-lens shooting mode for diverse creative scenarios such as vlogs and sports. It incorporates SuperSteady stabilization technology to deliver stable and smooth footage in high-speed activities like cycling and skiing. The "Invisible Selfie Stick" feature allows users to achieve dynamic follow-shot and drone-like perspectives. Additionally, QooCam 3 Ultra boasts an IP68 rating for dustproof and waterproof, making it resilient to harsh weather and environmental conditions. With a longer-lasting 2280mAh battery and a replaceable battery design, users can enjoy extended shooting sessions without power concerns.

Enhanced Audio and User-Friendly Features

QooCam 3 Ultra also shines in audio recording with four directional microphones for immersive spatial audio and supports peripherals like Bluetooth microphones and professional audio equipment. Its 2.19-inch touchscreen allows users to easily adjust settings, switch modes, and preview recordings. Users can also take advantage of features like loop recording, time-lapse photography, interval shooting, and long exposure.

The camera integrates seamlessly with the QooCam 3 App and QooCam Studio 2.0 for efficient panoramic editing and high-quality export. The built-in GPS module tags images with precise location data, enhancing the workflow for VR travel photographers and Google Street View creators. Future firmware updates will introduce in-camera stitching and live streaming features.

QooCam 3 Ultra combines cutting-edge imaging technology with superb color accuracy to preserve and showcase every genuine moment. It provides an exceptional tool for both amateur and professional creators, including VR enthusiasts, real estate photographers, and more, enabling them to craft unique and impactful visual stories.

Kandao Technology

Founded in 2016, Kandao is the first Chinese company honored by the CES Best of Innovation award in the digital imaging category, and the first company to have its 12K 3D VR camera used to live-stream in 8K VR.

Contact sales team at [email protected] .

More information:

SOURCE Kandao Technology Co., Ltd.