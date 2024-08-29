Viettel Becomes A Million-Dollar Equipment Provider In The Philippine Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, 2024, in Manila, Philippines,

Viettel High Tech signed a contract to provide a Firearms Training Simulation System with ContactPoint, (Philippines). This marks Viettel's second contract within just half a year in this market, with a total value of nearly USD 2 million. This event marks a crucial milestone in Viettel's journey to conquer the high-tech sector in the Philippines.

Since March 2024, Viettel has signed its first contract, committing to deploying uniquely designed Firearms Training Simulation Systems tailored to the specific needs of the Philippine National Police. At the event, Viettel also handed over the systems to its partner ContactPoint and representatives of the Philippine National Police. The systems are entirely controlled by Viettel's core technology and feature high customization capabilities, with over 90% of newly added functions based on customer training requirements. Notably, Viettel developed a recoil device within the simulation system to support specialized weapons such as Glock, Taurus, and the M16 Rifle and created new shooting training software modules. These enhancements improve training quality and combat readiness.

Radel Ramos, Training Service Director of Philippine National Police, expressed surprise at Viettel's quick adaptability and flexibility in meeting technical requirements. He emphasized: "Viettel not only provides advanced technological solutions but also helps our forces significantly improve training capacity, aligning with the practical conditions of the Philippines".

Cesar Jr. Manuel, CEO of ContactPoint, shared: "We've looked worldwide but found no partner capable of customizing products exactly to our needs like Viettel. Moreover, Viettel's pricing is highly competitive compared to other suppliers." This has provided Viettel with a significant competitive advantage in the international market.

Nguyen Vu Ha, CEO of Viettel High Tech , stated: "We are committed to providing the most advanced and high-quality products in the Philippines and the international market, contributing to improving training quality and reducing training costs". The success of the Firearms Training Simulation System showcases Viettel's technological capabilities, built upon years of research and development.

With full control over core technology, Viettel not only integrates advanced features but also optimizes the system according to the unique needs of customers, something that international competitors struggle to achieve. Viettel's simulation systems have undergone rigorous testing, ensuring long lifespan and effective usage under all conditions.

