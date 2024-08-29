Middle East And Africa Smart Window Market Report 2024: Modern Infrastructure And Sustainability Goals Influencing Growth - Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Smart Window Market: Value, Revenue, Analysis, Industry, Growth, Trends, Companies, Forecast, Size, Outlook & Share :Market Forecast By Type, By Application, By Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East and Africa Smart Window revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2024-2030.

Middle East and Africa Smart Window Market is surging due to infrastructure modernisation needs, increased investments in commercial and residential projects, and governmental initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Smart window technologies offer energy efficiency and indoor comfort, aligning with sustainability goals.

This growth presents promising opportunities for industry players and drives positive transformations across sectors. In addition to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, other Middle Eastern countries are also implementing similar visionary plans for economic diversification and sustainable development. These initiatives emphasize the adoption of smart technologies like smart windows to optimise energy consumption and improve indoor environments. By aligning with these national visions, the smart window market in the Middle East and Africa is poised for exponential growth, fostering innovation and driving positive socio-economic impacts across the region.

The MEA Smart Window Industry is presently witnessing growth fueled by several factors, with significant investments being a key driver, particularly in GCC economies due to infrastructure development initiatives. Notably, ongoing projects in Saudi Arabia, such as the Jeddah central project comprising 17,000 housing units and 2,700 hotel rooms, alongside the redevelopment of Masar Makkah spanning 1.2 million sq. ft., are poised to escalate demand for smart technologies like smart windows in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, Egypt experienced a surge in investments from GCC nationals in residential property purchases in 2022, a trend expected to continue in the coming years. These investments, coupled with construction activities in residential and commercial sectors and the progression of mega projects, are anticipated to drive the demand for smart windows in the region.

Market Segmentation by Type

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into Electrochromic, Photochromic, PDLC and Others. Among these, electrochromic category has attained the largest segment in the market and it will continue to dominate the market in the years to come due to its rising demand in the MEA countries.

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is segmented into Buildings, Automotive & Transportation and Others. The demand for buildings has been rising the most which is the reason behind the rise of this segment in the market.

Market Segmentation by Country

In terms of countries, the Smart Window Market in the Middle East and Africa is divided into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Jordan, Oman, Turkey, Lebanon, Nigeria, Bahrain and Kuwait. Among these countries, the UAE has come out as the leading country since the demand for windows has been growing the most in this country.

