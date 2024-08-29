Dyne Therapeutics To Present At Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Global Healthcare being held in New York on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available in the Investors & section of Dyne's website at and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCETM platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

