Chart Industries And Element Resources Partner On Hydrogen Eco-System Deployment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean and industrial markets, announces that it is partnering with Element Resources Inc. (“Element”), a leader in green hydrogen production, to advance the utilization and adoption of hydrogen and other clean fuels using an 'eco-system' approach by collaborating to build out hydrogen supply, distribution, storage and transportation, end user facilities, and associated services in the hydrogen and clean energy sectors utilizing Chart's industry leading full solution.



Chart and Element began working together in March of 2024 when Element selected Chart to supply its hydrogen liquefaction plant, hydrogen refrigeration technology, cold box design, associated compression / rotating equipment and heavy duty fueling stations for its Lancaster Clean Energy Center (LCEC) project, a largest renewable green hydrogen permitted production facility located in the City of Lancaster, California (USA).

“Element is looking forward to partnering with Chart as we continue to develop our pipeline of projects and expand existing sites in the future to further develop the hydrogen ecosystem and support industries globally accelerating the adoption of hydrogen and users globally,” stated Steve Meheen, CEO of Element Resources.“Chart, a leader in gaseous fuels and liquified gas technology brings a wealth of capabilities with the wide array of hydrogen facility offerings to support the energy transition which complement Element's green hydrogen production efforts, supporting our mission to make 100% renewable fuel alternatives readily available in the United States.”

“Backed by our 158+ years of experience designing, engineering, and manufacturing hydrogen related equipment, Chart can provide customers with all process technologies and major equipment across the entire gaseous and liquid hydrogen value chain,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart.“Together with Element Resources, we have the potential to accelerate the adoption and deployment of hydrogen by working together to provide customers with a turnkey, full solution offering from hydrogen fuel, storage and transportation to fueling systems and services.”

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of CleanTM – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company's unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit .

About Element Resources

Element Resources Inc. is a development company focused on the production of 100% Green Hydrogen. Based in Houston, TX, Element supports its numerous California initiatives from its San Diego office. An ARCHES (DoE Hydrogen Hub) Tier One program participant, Element is the sole owner / developer of the Lancaster Clean Energy Center (LCEC), a fully permitted facility that will be the largest green hydrogen production facility in the United States, also fully compliant with the 45V requirements. Element has under development green hydrogen facilities in the Western United States that will reach a capacity over 700,000 tons per year. For more information on Element Resources, please email ... .

