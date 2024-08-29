Inaugural Pre-JPM Partnering Week To Wrap Up 2024, Prepare For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtual Dec 2-6, 2024, prepares life science dealmakers ahead of the 2025 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big4Bio and Biotechgate are proud to announce the launch of a new annual conference for the life science industry, Pre-JPM Partnering Week, presented virtually Dec 2-6, 2024. The event has been created to not only be the final partnering event of the year, but also an integral part of preparation for the week of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (“JPM Week”) in January 2025.



As the closing event of Biotechgate's quarterly Digital Partnering conference series, Pre-JPM Partnering Week will be:



A complete digital partnering conference, including one week of virtual one-on-one meetings, "Pop-up Coffee" sessions, as well as workshops and presentations to support the business development and licensing activities of pharma, biotech, medtech, and digital health companies;

A consummate preparation event for JPM Week 2025, comprised of JPM-prep panels with industry experts, presentations about JPM resources, opportunities to connect with JPM attendees to establish meeting possibilities, and more; A thorough review of the "year that was" as well as predictions/thoughts of what's to come for 2025 via the insights of Big4Bio-area executives, industry media professionals and analysts, and other leaders in the life sciences.

“We are very thrilled to work with Big4Bio and integrate our joint event with our quarterly Biotechgate Digital Partnering event. We can leverage the network, reach and previous pre-JPM events of Big4Bio as well as built on the past success of the 17 Biotechgate Digital Partnering events,” comments Patrik Frei, CEO and founder of Venture Valuation/Biotechgate.

The event will provide dealmakers and executives with a unique business networking opportunity to cap off 2024, including presentations and panels from leading JPM event organizers and other notable industry organizations such as Demy-Colton and The Bullpen.

“Big4Bio has been providing coverage and guides for JPM Week/BioWeekSF for almost a decade, and we're excited about this new way to further connect JPM stakeholders and attendees,” said Tilton Little, publisher of Big4Bio.“With Biotechgate's Digital Partnering Series groundbreaking in connecting the global community virtually, we felt this was the perfect joining of resources and audiences.”

For more information about registration or participation, go to digitalpartnering.com.

About Big4Bio

Big4Bio is the premier aggregator of news and developments in the life sciences sector. Its free, daily email newsletters give readers easy-to-scan headlines of bioscience content gleaned from thousands of industry sources, focusing on the most significant life sciences markets in the world: Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Philadelphia, DC/VA/MD region (Capital Region), New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle. For more information, go to

About Biotechgate / Venture Valuation

Biotechgate is a leading business development and licensing database for the entire life science industry, offering a wealth of information on over 60,000 life science company profiles. Thanks to its unique data-sourcing process makes it an invaluable resource for life sciences start-ups, pharma companies, investors, and other BD and industry professionals. Biotechgate is part of Venture Valuation Inc, a company specialized in asset and company valuation for fundraising, investments and licensing. The company also created the HelloPartnering software and runs Biotechgate Digital Partnering events. /

