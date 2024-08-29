RLP Yet To Decide On Stitching Alliance With Congress For Raj Bypolls: Hanuman Beniwal

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) led by Hanuman Beniwal, which formed an alliance with the INDIA Bloc for the Lok Sabha in Rajasthan's Nagaur, is still not sure of stitching an alliance with the for the upcoming Assembly bypolls to six seats in the desert state.

The bypolls have been necessitated as five Assembly seats -- Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar, and Chaurasi -- fell vacant after the sitting MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha in the general elections held recently.

The sixth seat -- Salumber -- fell vacant after incumbent BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena died of cardiac arrest on August 8.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Beniwal said the party is yet to decide on stitching an alliance with the Congress for the by-elections.

"During the Lok Sabha elections, we formed an alliance (with the INDIA Bloc) for the Nagaur seat. However, this time we are looking forward to contest at least three seats -- Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar and Jhunjhunu. We are confident that the RLP will emerge winners in all the three seats. If our demand (of contesting three seats) is accepted, we will think of forming an alliance with the Congress or else we will contest the elections independently," Beniwal told IANS.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Beniwal won from Nagaur after defeating his nearest rival and BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha by over 44,000 votes.

The RLP supremo had earlier expressed his displeasure at being 'ignored' by the INDIA Bloc, claiming that he was not invited to attend the meetings of the opposition alliance before and after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results.

Beniwal also said that the RLP will contest the Assembly bypolls on issues like farm loan waiver, Agnipath scheme, and crop MSP, among others.

Stating that his party stands for farmers and will soon expand its presence to other states, Beniwal said, "We are exploring options to make a foray into national politics. We are the only party other than the Congress and BJP which has stood strong in Rajasthan... We will complete 10 years in 2028. No other third front in the state has been so strong."

Beniwal also said that people are now bored with the government changing hands due to the BJP and Congress winning alternate elections in Rajasthan.

"People want a fresh choice and our third front will give them the right option," he said.

When asked why he left the BJP and contested as an Independent nominee in 2013, Beniwal said, "I had differences with former CM Vasundhara Raje. Not only me, many other veteran leaders also left the BJP at that time due to their differences with Raje, including Ghanshyam Tiwari. In fact, it was Raje who helped Ashok Gehlot save his government during the rebellion by Sachin Pilot in 2020."