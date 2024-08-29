CIA confesses to ‘conversations’ over Ukraine’s invasion into Kursk Area

(MENAFN) At the Intelligence and National Security Summit on Wednesday, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen provided an update on Ukraine’s recent military action in Russia’s Kursk Region. Cohen indicated that the incursion, which began earlier this month, is expected to persist for some time, though its ultimate outcome remains uncertain.



The surprise operation saw Ukraine deploy up to 10,000 equipped with Western-supplied heavy weapons into Russian territory. Despite initial successes in seizing some border areas and causing civilian casualties, the Ukrainian forces have not been able to push significantly further into Russia. Reports suggest that Kiev did not consult with its Western allies before initiating the raid, leaving many observers puzzled about Ukraine’s strategic intentions.



During the summit, Cohen addressed inquiries about whether the CIA was caught off guard by Ukraine’s move. While he refrained from confirming surprise, he emphasized that the long-term implications of the attack are still unfolding. According to Cohen, Ukrainian forces are currently entrenching themselves within Russian territory and appear to intend to hold onto some of these areas for the foreseeable future.



Cohen also noted that the incursion could potentially alter the dynamics of the ongoing conflict. However, he anticipated a robust Russian counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming the lost ground. The CIA official remarked that the situation is still developing and predicted a challenging battle for Russian forces as they attempt to address the new threat.



As the situation evolves, the CIA continues to monitor and analyze the impact of the incursion, with ongoing discussions about its broader implications for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

