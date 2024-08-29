(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circular of the Battery Recycling Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The massive demand for battery results in high consumption of resources, some of which are scarce. It is therefore essential to extend the battery life cycle through efficient collection, sorting, refurbishment, repurposing and reuse as well as to incorporate efficient battery recycling at the end of its life to support self-driving supply chains.

The key developments supporting ongoing growth of the global battery market are the development of a complete, self-running, efficient, and transparent battery value chain, including sustainable sourcing of materials and components, use, reuse, selective collection at the end of life, and efficient recycling.

This study's main objective is to help readers understand the major role of developing a circular economy in the battery industry across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. The top 3 battery application segments, which comprise the 5 battery categories, analyzed in this study are transportation, stationary, and consumer electronics.

The analysis covers the volume of batteries generated by 5 top categories globally, current battery waste collection and recycling rates, and the potential for battery reuse (refurbishment, second use, and repurposing) and recycling market development. The revenue forecast dedicated to the development of a circular economy for batteries focuses on collection and transportation, sorting, reuse, and recycling. The growth analysis is based on the doing-more-with-less approach and the 6P framework that comprises policies, products, processes, people/personas, partnerships, and platforms.

The study assesses various technological advancements that help to push efficiency across the circular economy of batteries, including digitalization of the supply chains, manufacturing, use and reuse, and end-of-life management, with technologies and services such as digital material passport, life-cycle assessment tools, robotics, AI-based sorting, and data analytic platforms.

The study also includes detailed analysis of key growth accelerators, with examples of companies to watch. The study period is 2020 to 2030 using a base year of 2023.

Key Growth Opportunities



Digital Battery Passport

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) with Refurbished & Repurposed Used EV Batteries in Stationary Applications

Intelligent Battery Sorting for Effective End-of-life Management Battery Intelligence Platform for Smart Maintenance

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Geographic Coverage

Market Definitions

Potential for Circular Economy of Batteries across the Transportation Segment

Potential for Circular Economy of Batteries across the Stationary Segment

Potential for Circular Economy of Batteries across the Consumer Electronics Segment

Key Competitors

Companies to Watch: Growth Accelerators in Circular Economy of Batteries

Growth Metrics

Key Takeaways

Key Battery Applications: End-user Analysis

Sustainability and Circular Economy of the Battery Repair, Reuse, & Recycling Market: 6P Framework

Circular Economy of Batteries across the Value Chain



Circular Economy of Batteries: Growth Opportunities in Upstream Processes



Circular Economy of Batteries: Growth Opportunities in Midstream Processes

Circular Economy of Batteries: Growth Opportunities in Downstream Processes

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Demand Forecast

Demand Forecast by Application

Demand Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Generation, Collection & Recovery, and Recovery Rate

Volume Forecast for End-of-life Battery Generation by Region

Volume Forecast of End-of-life Battery Collection & Recovery by Region

End-of-life Battery Recycling Volume Forecast by Region

End-of-life Battery Reuse Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast of End-of-life Battery Generation by Application

Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse



Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Stationary



Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Transportation

Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Consumer Electronics

End-of-life Battery Management Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse

End-of-life Battery Recycling Revenue Forecast by Region

End-of-life Battery Reuse Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End-of-Life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Transportation

Revenue Forecast by End-of-Life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Stationary

Revenue Forecast by End-of-Life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Consumer Electronics

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis Examples of Partnerships across the Circular Economy of Batteries Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe



Growth Metrics

Overview of Circular Economy of Batteries in Europe

EU Roadmap to the Circular Economy of Batteries

Demand Forecast

Generation and Collection & Recovery Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse

Revenue Forecast

End-of-life Battery Revenue Forecast by Recycling and Reuse

Revenue Forecast Analysis Case Study: Companies to Watch: Growth Accelerators for Li-Ion Battery Recycling Development in Europe

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific



Growth Metrics

Overview of Circular Economy of Batteries in APAC

Battery Demand Forecast

Endo-of-life Battery Generation and Collection & Recovery Volume Forecast

End-of-life Battery Volume Forecast by Recycling and Reuse

End-of-life Battery Management Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas



Growth Metrics

Overview of Circular Economy of Batteries in the Americas

Demand Forecast

End-of-Life Battery Generation and Collection & Recovery Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa



Growth Metrics

Overview of Circular Economy of Batteries in MEA

Demand Forecast

End-of-life Battery Generation and Collection & Recovery Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse

End-of-life Battery Management Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse Revenue Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900