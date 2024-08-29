Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Jørn Ellefsen
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on August 29, 2024, at 14.15 Finnish time
Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jørn Ellefsen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 75898/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-29
Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 93999 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 93999 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR
Espoo, August 29, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
...
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.
#ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou
