Death toll raises to dozen martyrs in military occupation missions in Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas

(MENAFN) A Palestinian youth succumbed to critical injuries tonight, sustained from Israeli military aggression in the city of Jenin and its surrounding camp. The Palestinian of Health has confirmed the death of Firas Bassam Alaqma, a 35-year-old first lieutenant in the National Security forces. His death has raised the total number of martyrs in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm since the early hours of Wednesday to 12, with over 20 others injured.



According to reports from the agency "Wafa," Alaqma was severely wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Hadaf neighborhood of Jenin. He was transported to Ibn Sina Hospital by Red Crescent ambulance crews but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Eyewitnesses have reported that Alaqma was shot by Israeli snipers while standing in front of his home.



Local sources have indicated that Israeli snipers were positioned along the Jenin-Nablus road, where they fired at a passing vehicle. Additionally, snipers targeted ten vehicles on this road since Wednesday morning.



With the death of Alaqma, the total number of Palestinian martyrs in the West Bank since October 7 has risen to 664, and the number of injured has exceeded 5,600. The ongoing violence underscores the escalating severity of the situation in the region.

