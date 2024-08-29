100Th ODI Cap Lovely Way To Acknowledge My Cricketing Career: Lou Vincent

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Former New Zealand cricketer, Lou Vincent expressed gratitude to those who had supported him through the highs and lows after receiving his 100th ODI cap, he received from Sir Richard Hadlee in a ceremony in Auckland to commemorate his milestone earlier this month.

His 100th ODI appearance took place in Cape Town in December 2007, where he scored 18 runs and claimed his only ODI wicket by dismissing South Africa's Jacques Kallis.

"It was a lovely way to be acknowledged for my cricketing career, and to be able to use the night as an avenue to say thank you very, very much to people who've been by my side through the great times and the tricky times. It was a really memorable, special night with some lovely words spoken," Vincent told The Post.

Vincent, who accumulated 2413 runs in 102 ODIs, represented New Zealand in 23 Tests and nine T20Is between 2001 and 2007. However, his career took a controversial turn when he played in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) and was later banned for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2014 for involvement in corrupt activities on the county circuit.

Later, ECB revised Vincent's punishment in December 2023, allowing him to return to domestic cricket.

"The past is the past. It was powerful that I had such huge support for the application for the ban to be appealed and there was no opposition from the ECB, they fully respected the work I'd done behind the scenes over the last few years and using my experiences to help educate the next generation of players."

The decision to finally award Vincent his commemorative cap was one that New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had contemplated for years. NZC chief executive Scott Weenink acknowledged the complexity of the situation but emphasised the importance of recognizing Vincent's contributions.

"The reality is, you can't forget what he actually did and he would be the first to admit that, but he's done his penance and no one has done more to fight match-fixing than he has by being so open and telling everything that he knew. When the opportunity came, it was really the least we could do to present him with his cap," Weenink said.

The ceremony was made even more special by the presence of Sir Richard Hadlee, the legendary cricketer who had first selected Vincent for the national team. According to Vincent, Hadlee was moved to tears during the presentation.

"I was able to say to him 'Richard, you are New Zealand Cricket, you are the best player we've ever had, you've achieved so much, and for you to take time out and fly to Auckland to want to present this cap to me is so, so humbling and a reflection of the great man you are. And he was in tears. Sir Richard Hadlee in tears!" Vincent recalled.

The 45-year-old Vincent has started reintegrating into the cricketing world, playing for Seddon Cricket Club and participating in a five-day match to raise awareness for men's mental health.