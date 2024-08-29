Israeli military initiates large-scale operation known as "Summer Camps"

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has initiated a large-scale operation known as "Summer Camps," resulting in a significant reoccupation of the northern West Bank. This extensive campaign is targeting several critical regions, including the governorates of Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas, and their surrounding camps, reflecting a coordinated and expansive assault.



Reports from Al Jazeera Net indicate that the Israeli forces are advancing from multiple entry points. In the Jenin governorate, the operation is unfolding along three main axes: have moved from the Jalameh checkpoint in the north and from the Salem and Dotan checkpoints in the west. Concurrently, a separate offensive is underway in Tulkarm, with forces advancing from the west through Nitzan Izez, from the south via the Jbara checkpoints, and from the east through Annab.



The situation has been particularly intense in the eastern part of Tulkarm, where Israeli forces conducted a parachute drop and subsequently stormed the city from the east using the Al-Hamra and Atouf axes.



As the Israeli offensive deepens, the military's presence in Jenin has increased, with vehicles encircling hospitals and restricting access. This escalation has prompted a heightened response from local resistance groups.



Fierce confrontations have erupted as the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, along with other factions, engage in significant battles across Jenin city, its surrounding refugee camps, and neighboring areas. The intense resistance has led Israeli forces to call for additional troops.



Simultaneously, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed faction of Islamic Jihad, have reported severe clashes in Kfardun, with ongoing fighting also noted in Tulkarm and the Nour Shams camp. The surge in violence underscores the increasingly complex and volatile nature of the conflict in the northern West Bank.

