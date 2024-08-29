Fastercapital Honors Emirati Women's Day 2024 With Dedicated Funding Round For UAE Female Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, August 29, 2024 – In recognition of Emirati Women's Day 2024, FasterCapital is pleased to announce a new funding round aimed at empowering female entrepreneurs throughout the UAE. This initiative reaffirms FasterCapital's commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship among Emirati women and female leaders in the region.

The funding round is designed to provide support to female-led startups in the UAE, enabling them to overcome financial barriers and scale their businesses. It is part of FasterCapital's broader effort to support the UAE's vision of achieving gender balance and fostering economic diversification.

""We are thrilled to launch this funding round in celebration of Emirati Women's Day, a day dedicated to honoring the extraordinary contributions of women in our nation,"" said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital. ""By supporting female entrepreneurs, we aim to empower the next wave of women leaders who will be instrumental in driving the UAE's economic and social progress.""

Applications for this exclusive funding opportunity will be accepted from August 28, 2024, through September 30, 2024. Selected startups will benefit from financial and legal support, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to strategic resources to accelerate their growth and impact.

""This initiative highlights our belief that Emirati women play a crucial role in shaping the future,"" said Sonia Judith, Program Manager at FasterCapital. ""We are committed to providing them with the support and resources they need to succeed in a competitive business environment.""

For more information on eligibility criteria, the application process, and the benefits of the program, please visit FasterCapital's website or contact our team.

About Emirati Women's Day

Emirati Women's Day, celebrated annually on August 28, recognizes the contributions and achievements of Emirati women across various sectors. It is a day to celebrate their vital role in the development and progress of the UAE.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global online incubator and accelerator offering technical and business development services in exchange for equity. The company also assists startups and SMEs in raising capital by providing comprehensive support and guidance throughout the process.



Contact Information:



FasterCapital

Grandstand, 0612, 6th floor, Meydan Freezone, Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai





..."

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Rasha Almasri

Email :...

Phone :-+971 5558 55663