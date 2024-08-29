Ukraine Already Exports More Than 6.7M Tonnes Of Grain, Leguminous Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the marketing year 2024/2025, Ukraine has exported 6.746 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , referring to the data from the Ukrainian State Service, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, this marketing year Ukraine has already exported 3.387 million tonnes of wheat, 1.902 million tonnes of barley, 0.3 thousand tonnes of rye, and 2.241 million tonnes of corn.

Additionally, as of August 28, 2024, Ukraine shipped 10.5 thousand tonnes of flour (compared to 20.8 thousand tonnes during the same period last year).

A reminder that Ukraine's barley market is significantly changing. If China stops purchasing this crop actively, the export of barley may reduce to 300 thousand tonnes per month (compared to 600 thousand tonnes contracted in August 2024).