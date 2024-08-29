Lennar Announces Grand Opening Of Three New Communities In Pensacola

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the Grand Opening of three new communities in Pensacola, Florida: Mallard Landing, Saddle Ridge, and McKinnon Townhomes. These communities offer homebuyers a choice of two distinct home designs, two-story townhomes and single-family homes, with a range of floorplans, exterior styles, and design features to choose from.

"Mallard Landing, Saddle Ridge, and McKinnon Townhomes offer homebuyers the opportunity to enjoy the best of Pensacola living, with easy access to the beach, the naval base, and downtown," said Joel Coleman, Division Manager of

Lennar's Gulf Coast Division. "We invite interested homebuyers to visit our Welcome Home Centers and experience these amazing communities for themselves."

Mallard Landing – from the low $300s

Mallard Landing is a new community of single-family homes located in the heart of Pensacola. Homebuyers can choose from four spacious floor plans, ranging from 1,474 to 1,891 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. All homes feature a cottage-style exterior, and a two-car garage.

Saddle Ridge - from the high $200s

Saddle Ridge is a popular community of single-family homes that is launching phase two of its development. Homebuyers can select from four flexible floor plans, ranging from 1,474 to 1,891 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. All homes feature a cottage-style exterior and a 2-car garage.

McKinnon Townhomes – from the mid $200s

McKinnon Townhomes is a boutique-style community of two-story townhomes with a total of 30 units. Homebuyers can choose from two modern floor plans, with 1,613 or 1,738 square feet, three bedrooms, and two-and-a-half bathrooms. All townhomes feature a one-car garage and a covered porch. Plus, the community offers low-maintenance living.

All three communities are situated within the Escambia County School District.

Residents of these new communities will enjoy a prime location close to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The communities are a short distance to Pensacola Beach and downtown Pensacola. Plus, the communities offer ample onsite amenities, including a pool, a clubhouse, and a playground.

For more information about Mallard Landing, Saddle Ridge, and McKinnon Townhomes, visit or call 850-361-8888.

