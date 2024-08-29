Healgen Scientific LLC Debuts Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Facility In Houston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Healgen Scientific launches production of the Healgen® Rapid CheckTM COVID-19/Flu A&B Antigen Test, which has emergency use authorization (EUA) for point-of-care use.



HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Healgen Scientific LLC , a global healthcare company dedicated to enhancing worldwide through the provision of high-quality healthcare products and services, opened a new facility in Houston, Texas. Operating in the U.S. for 17 years, Healgen Scientific is furthering its into manufacturing quality healthcare tests made in the USA.

Continue Reading

Healgen Scientific is furthering its investment into manufacturing quality healthcare tests made in the USA.

Dignitaries and key constituents celebrated the debut of Healgen Scientific's new cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas during a ribbon cutting ceremony held Aug. 28, 2024.

Post this





With its strategic location and world-class infrastructure, Healgen's first manufacturing facility in the area is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the company's ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality diagnostic solutions in the U.S. and beyond. The new facility provides local jobs, drives economic development and demonstrates Healgen's commitment to the state. Healgen currently has nearly 120 employees in the U.S. and is expected to provide more than 200 job opportunities in the next three years. Healgen has generated approximately $25 million of federal tax revenue and $9 million of Texas state tax in the past three years.

"We welcome you to our great city," said Chris Hollins, city controller, City of Houston Controller's Office. "This is a city, and a state, of business and of commerce. We're excited that hundreds of jobs are on the way because of the investment of Healgen and the Fang family, and we're grateful for your presence. On behalf of more than 2 million Houstonians, we applaud Healgen Scientific LLC on bringing world-class innovation and disease management to the United States."

Healgen seamlessly integrates production technologies and rigorous quality control measures to ensure the smooth and efficient manufacturing of medical diagnostic products, including rapid COVID-19 tests and the Healgen® Rapid CheckTM COVID-19/Flu A&B Antigen Test, which has emergency use authorization (EUA) for point-of-care use.

"This new facility in Houston uses very innovative technology that will precisely diagnose viruses or diseases so people can be confident in the results they are receiving," said Bingliang Fang, M.D., Ph.D. and CEO of Healgen Scientific LLC. "Here, Healgen is able to produce quality tests on a very large scale-nearly a half million per day. We are proud to provide made in the USA products with a commitment to using local materials, employing local residents and being an integral part of the community."

"I am especially proud of this business because it deals with healthcare, and healthcare is something that we all will need at some point in our lives-you can't escape the need for healthcare," said Al Green, member of congress, U.S. House of Representatives. "As a result of this need, healthcare is a human right. Every person who gets sick should get healthcare. We cannot allow healthcare to become wealthcare. We cannot allow healthcare to become sick care. Healthcare is a human right."

"We continue to see companies like this making significant contributions to our region, creating jobs," said Jim Johnson, president & CEO, Pearland Chamber of Commerce. "We are seeing the ability for a global company-that has touched on 130 countries-that has provided services for all quality of life. Thank you so much for your support of the Houston region and all you do for our great state."

Healgen Scientific has 325 automated production lines around the world and a daily production capacity of more than 22 million healthcare tests. The company has moved 15 of these production lines to the U.S., and established large production locations in New York, New Jersey and Texas, investing more than $100 million in three large-scale manufacturing and warehouse facilities. The facility in Houston will also produce RSV tests later in the year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Healgen Scientific worked with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. to develop a Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test under the Siemens Clinitest® brand. This test was approved for EUA by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (EUA210639). More than 2 billion Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Kits have been used worldwide including more than 400 million tests in the U.S.

About Healgen Scientific

Healgen Scientific is a leading global IVD developer and manufacturer focused on delivering life-changing diagnostic products for patients worldwide. For over 17 years, it has strived to provide world-class products and services across multiple healthcare sectors, such as infectious diseases, toxicology, fertility & women's health, oncology, cardiovascular, metabolism, and more. As a highly trusted healthcare partner for more than 140 facilities, Healgen Scientific develops state-of-the-art devices that exceed industry standards and redefine healthcare, and its portfolio spans multiple testing platforms. For more information, visit healgen .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Shearer | KPS3

[email protected] | 530-448-6485

SOURCE Healgen Scientific LLC