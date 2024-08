Vigil Neuroscience To Present At Upcoming September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that members of management will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



22nd Annual Global Healthcare

Format: Fireside Chat

Date/Time: Thursday, September 5th at 2:35 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 10th at 10:30 a.m. ET

The live webcasts from the events will be available on the Company's website on the "Events & Presentations" page in the"Investors" section.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil is utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in its efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families. Iluzanebart, Vigil's lead clinical candidate, is a fully human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) in people with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. Vigil is also developing VG-3927, a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist, to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients, including some who carry TREM2 and other disease-associated variants.

Internet Posting of Information

Vigil Neuroscience routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the“Investors” section of its website at . The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about Vigil Neuroscience.

