Amplify Etfs Declares August Income Distributions For Its Etfs


8/29/2024 7:16:23 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces August income distributions for its ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF SOF $0.44758 8/29/2024 8/29/2024 8/30/2024
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF HCOW $0.17320 8/29/2024 8/29/2024 8/30/2024
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.16107 8/29/2024 8/29/2024 8/30/2024
Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.15440 8/29/2024 8/29/2024 8/30/2024
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.12141 8/29/2024 8/29/2024 8/30/2024
Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 8/29/2024 8/29/2024 8/30/2024
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF COWS $0.06554 8/29/2024 8/29/2024 8/30/2024


About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $9 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 6/30/2024). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. Learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:
Media Contacts:
Amplify ETFs Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837 Kerry Davis
... 610-228-2098
...

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in Amplify Funds' statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at . Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.


