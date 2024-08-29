C4 Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that C4T management will participate in fireside chats at two September investor conferences.

Fireside Chat Details:

Event: Healthcare taking place in Boston, MA

Date/Time: September 5, 2024 at 8:45 AM ET

Event: 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, New York

Date/Time: September 18, 2024 at 8:35 AM ET

Live webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at . Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live events.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit .

