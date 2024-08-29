Alector To Participate In Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





22nd Annual Global Healthcare (New York, New York)

Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. ET, fireside chat

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference (New York, New York)

Monday, September 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET, fireside chat

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York, New York) Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. ET, fireside chat

A webcast of each presentation will be available on the“Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and seek to treat indications, including Alzheimer's disease and genetically defined frontotemporal dementia patient populations. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit .

