Unleash Your Inner Artist! Sharpie® Embarks On "The World Is Your Canvas" Tour

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all creators! Sharpie® , the iconic permanent marker brand, is celebrating its 60th anniversary and the release of its new Sharpie Creative Markers by hitting the road with a one-of-a-kind experience – The World Is Your Canvas Tour . This innovative creativity hub on wheels, the Sharpie Bus, is heading across America, inspiring people of all ages to unlock their creativity and express themselves in bold ways.



A Celebration of Creativity on Wheels:

The Sharpie Bus is a haven for creative exploration. The bus began its journey earlier this year at Main Street Arts Festival in Fort Worth, Texas, and it will be popping up at several additional festivals throughout the remainder of the year from bustling Los Angeles to the vibrant streets of Miami.

What Awaits You on the Sharpie Bus?



Get Your Hands on the New Sharpie Creative Markers: Unleash your creativity with the latest innovation from Sharpie! These revolutionary markers boast no-bleed ink and impressive versatility, allowing you to make your mark on a variety of surfaces – from paper and wood to metal, tile, and more!

Explore Sharpie's Legacy: Take a trip down memory lane with a showcase of iconic Sharpie products from the past 60 years. Witness Sharpie's evolution and see how they've been a leader in writing innovation for decades. Embrace the Creative Spark: The Sharpie Bus is all about inspiring your inner creativity. Get inspired by fellow creators, participate in interactive activities, and gain access to the tools you need to unlock the creativity you've always had!



Catch the Bus!

Mark your calendars for these exciting upcoming events where you can catch the Sharpie Bus:



Art Prize (Sept. 13-15) – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Krewe of Boo (Oct. 19) – New Orleans, Louisiana Art Basel (Dec. 6-8) – Miami, Florida



Stay in the Loop

Follow along on social media using #WorldIsYourCanvas or visit LetsGetCreative.com/bus-tour for the complete tour schedule.

