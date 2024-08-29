Acumen Media Unveils Latest 'Vision 2045' Campaign Documentaries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This month, Acumen unveils the latest instalment of its 'Vision 2045' documentary series, launching on Reuters. The series highlights the companies that have embraced some of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) created by the United Nations, as they look to play their part in bringing peace and prosperity to the world.



An impressive array of companies are included in the series with EIT Climate-KIC, IFCO, Kem One, Manuchar, Nilfisk and Vianode all included in a bumper August edition.



EITClimate-KIC supports cities, industries, and countries to meet their climate goals and turn net-zero visions into reality. The film discusses working with Rivne, Ukraine, which is working towards achieving climate neutrality, as part of the European Union Cities.



IFCO pioneered the concept of reusable solutions instead of single-use packaging. The film will explain how IFCO's SmartCycle implements an innovative circular process that reduces waste and helps minimises negative environmental impacts on the environment.



Kem One is the second largest producer of PVC in Europe, with products derived from the process of salt chemistry. The film discusses the company's 2030 CSR objectives and commitments to enable sustainable production across all its facilities, as well as its recycling project.



Manuchar is a leading global chemical distributor with a high presence in emerging markets. The film showcases ManuCare, Manuchar's social responsibility programme aimed at positively impacting the communities around their operations, focusing on children's education.



Nilfisk is a leading provider of cleaning products and services. Nilfisk is committed to creating clean, healthy spaces with innovative, people-centric solutions that benefit businesses and the planet. Global standards are embraced through a selection of Sustainable Development Goals.



Vianode revolutionises the EV battery industry, developing advanced anode graphite materials that are essential for lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. In the film, Vianode is determined to decrease the ecological footprint of graphite production.



Acumen Media's CEO, Paolo Zanini says, "We are excited to display EIT Climate-KIC, IFCO, Kem One, Manuchar, Nilfisk and Vianode in our 'Vision 2045' series. Through our collaboration with Reuters, this impressive array of companies all showcase outstanding progressive efforts through their production processes and highlight the attributes of Sustainable Development Goals.”



Don't miss the debut of this month's“Vision 2045,” where viewers will discover the sustainable practices and eco-friendly production processes that are globalised in today's evolving world.



