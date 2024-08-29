AT&T To Webcast Fireside Chat With Jenifer Robertson At Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference On September 5
Date
8/29/2024 6:46:42 AM
DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in for a fireside chat with
Jenifer Robertson at the Citi Conference, scheduled to begin at 3:50 p.m. ET. Webcast available live and for replay.
AT&T
(NYSE:T ) will webcast a fireside chat with Jenifer Robertson, president, AT&T Consumer, at Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024.
The conversation is scheduled to begin at 3:50
p.m. ET.
The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations . Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (Text>NYSE:T ), please visit us at Text> href="" rel="nofollow" att . Investors can learn more at Text> href="" rel="nofollow" att .
© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.
