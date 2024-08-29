Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
8/29/2024 6:46:10 AM
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 29 August 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 September 2024
Effective from 2 September 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 2 September 2024 to 2 December 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030451539, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 2 September 2024: 4.3660% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
