Better Days Treatment Center Now Offering Sober Living Homes For Patients Struggling With All Different Types Of Addictions In Southern California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, the top inpatient drug and alcohol rehab programs, as well as detox treatment, in Anaheim and surrounding areas, is happy to announce that it is now offering sober living home s for patients struggling with all different types of addictions, such as alcohol, opioids, cocaine, and many other types of substances in Southern California.

Designed as a transition period for patients who have completed both the detox and rehab phases of their care, the sober living homes offered at Better Days Treatment Center are ideal for those who are seeking a structured setting to prevent relapse while returning to their previous everyday commitments and relationships.

“Sober living homes improve your chances of staying sober,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“They put you back into the daily rhythm of your life while also instilling you with healthy habits. Through this process, sober living homes reduce the risk of relapse, helping you to continue making progress towards your long-term recovery goals.”

The sober living homes at Better Days Treatment Center provide patients with an array of benefits and support to help them maintain long-lasting sobriety. From making amends with friends and family members and finding housing after treatment to securing a job, the leading addiction treatment center empowers individuals to take back control of their lives and set the foundations for a brighter future.

Patients at Better Days Treatment Center can take advantage of the facility's breathtaking location by participating in a variety of wellness activities that enable them to explore the gorgeous scenery of Southern California while receiving professional therapy from a team of renowned specialists. This unique approach helps patients to make lifelong friends and develop social connections that will support their continued recovery, as well as learn how to understand and respond to the various challenges that emerge as they transition their recovery out of rehab.

“If you think that a sober living home is right for you, then Better Days can help. We provide class sober living environments in beautiful Southern California. Our facilities are calm, peaceful, and designed especially with your comfort in mind,” continued the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center encourages those considering staying in one of its beautiful sober living homes in Southern California to get in touch with one of its addiction specialists via phone or the contact form provided online today.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

More Information

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and its sober living homes in Southern California, please visit the website at .

Source:

About Better Days Treatment Center

Better Days is a straightforward name with a straightforward purpose. We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you. Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you're willing to work towards them.

Contact Better Days Treatment Center

2220 W Judith Lane

Anaheim

California 92804

United States

(844) 980-3869

Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.