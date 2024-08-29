Ashish Dixit On Shooting 'Burning Coal' Scene In 'Chhathi Maiyya...': Not For Faint-Hearted

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Ashish Dixit has opened up on the challenges he faced, and the experience of shooting a scene of walking on the burning in the show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'.

Ashish, who plays Kartik in the show has shared his experience of shooting a challenging scene where, after his wife Vaishnavi's death, Kartik prays fervently to God, pleading for her return.

To show his devotion, Kartik walks on burning coal, driven by the memory of Vaishnavi's sacrifices. It was a physically and emotionally intense moment for Ashish.

Opening up about the same, Ashish shared: "Walking on burning coal is definitely not for the faint-hearted-- I faced some real challenges, but I'm proud of myself that I pulled it off. The coal was real, and while the fire was mostly on the sides for safety, the experience was intense."

"The sharp edges and uneven surfaces of the coal felt like walking on jagged stones. At one point, I accidentally hit my foot, and it started bleeding under my big toe. But I just kept going, staying in the moment. The pain was real, and so were my reactions. I'm happy that I could handle everything," he said.

He further added, "Honestly, this scene was a real test, but I enjoyed it. The walk wasn't too long--about 15 feet--but it was enough to make an impact. The setup was perfect, and I had to keep my focus throughout. Finishing the scene felt like an accomplishment. I love taking on challenges, and when something difficult comes my way, I'm ready for it. It was an amazing experience.”

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' is a heartfelt family drama that follows Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) as her mother. The show celebrates the triumph of good over evil, emphasizing faith and devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who protects and guides her worshippers through life.

Starring Devoleena, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda, and Aashish, 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' airs on Sun Neo.